NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 14,555 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,555 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

