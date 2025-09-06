NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 74.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 586.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 29.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Ameren Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:AEE opened at $100.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.79 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.