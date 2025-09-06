NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys 108,715 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 196.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,715 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 304.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $65.65.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -237.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

