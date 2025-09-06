Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 37,505 Shares of CSX Corporation $CSX

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $182,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after buying an additional 5,033,743 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1,283.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,190,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,786,000 after buying an additional 3,887,644 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,133,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in CSX by 34.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,017,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,357,000 after buying an additional 3,341,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

