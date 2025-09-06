Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

