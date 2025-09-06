Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $266.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.