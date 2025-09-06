Interval Partners LP Invests $1 Million in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 53.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

