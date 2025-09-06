Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in Align Technology by 11,213.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 3,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,133,000 after buying an additional 206,308 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Align Technology by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 127,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,404,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $262.87. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.21.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALGN

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.