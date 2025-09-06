Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 21,812 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 8.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,234.25. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $1,338,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,162.49. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,360 shares of company stock valued at $33,317,922 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.99, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.20. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $80.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.