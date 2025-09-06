Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 33,847 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,847 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Cummins worth $49,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cummins by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $400.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.36. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $408.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,710. This trade represents a 17.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.29.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

