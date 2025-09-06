Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $16,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 986.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 210,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 191,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.58. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

