Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 2,978 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,088,000 after purchasing an additional 971,388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,598,000 after purchasing an additional 434,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,521,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,123,000 after purchasing an additional 118,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,421,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,330 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

