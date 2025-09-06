Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 57,110 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Docusign worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Docusign by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

