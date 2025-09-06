Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 57,110 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Docusign worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Docusign by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Docusign Trading Up 4.7%
Shares of Docusign stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $107.86.
Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Docusign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
