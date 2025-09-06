AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,608 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $83,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

