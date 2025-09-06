Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 216,038 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,038 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. CWM LLC boosted its position in Portillo’s by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 130,250 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,320. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Greig Hook bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,016.35. This represents a 29.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 210,570 shares of company stock worth $1,614,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.04 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Portillo’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

