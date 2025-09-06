Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $500,000 Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,940 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RKT. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.14 and a beta of 2.30. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised Rocket Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.