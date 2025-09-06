Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes $18.48 Million Position in Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,481,000. Credit Acceptance comprises approximately 3.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACC. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $48,148,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $30,639,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 38,057 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $12,999,000. Finally, Alfreton Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 11.8% during the first quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $522.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $409.22 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.71. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 375 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $189,483.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,778.62. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 6,356 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.16, for a total transaction of $3,318,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,771,906.40. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,428 shares of company stock worth $19,262,627. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

