Philosophy Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $JAKK

Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. JAKKS Pacific comprises about 0.6% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned about 2.98% of JAKKS Pacific worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAKK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 0.8%

JAKK opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JAKKS Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

