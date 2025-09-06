PharVision Advisers LLC Makes New $565,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 0.8% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

