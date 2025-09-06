PharVision Advisers LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 0.6% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,309,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 76,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 277,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 49,464 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $204.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

