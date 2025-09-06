20,340 Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. $VBTX Bought by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Veritex accounts for about 0.7% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other news, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 53,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,729,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 60,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,567.42. This represents a 47.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,111.16. The trade was a 36.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,699 shares of company stock worth $10,361,627. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.91 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.