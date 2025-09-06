Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in US Gold Corp $USAU

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 237,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of US Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of US Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Gold alerts:

US Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ USAU opened at $12.47 on Friday. US Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Gold Corp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

USAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of US Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of US Gold in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, US Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAU

US Gold Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.