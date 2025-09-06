BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in August

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,382,500 shares, adecreaseof37.8% from the July 31st total of 23,109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 772,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

BYD Stock Performance

BYDDF stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BYD has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

