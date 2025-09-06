TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,027 shares during the period. TKO Group accounts for 1.6% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 569.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 242.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,834,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 710,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,010,000 after purchasing an additional 422,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research cut TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $1,774,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,922.08. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,807 over the last three months. 61.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $193.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 0.79. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $195.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.90.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.62%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

