Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 3,012 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.67 and a 52 week high of $437.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.61.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

