Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,845 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $758.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $773.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $731.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

