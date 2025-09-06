Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.2%

ROST stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

