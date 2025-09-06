Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 41,289 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,289 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NIKE by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in NIKE by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NIKE by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,835,000 after acquiring an additional 231,417 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

