Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,784 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

