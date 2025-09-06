Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 469,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $11,221,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,921,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,033,000 after acquiring an additional 929,516 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

