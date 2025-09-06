National Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $209,000 in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.18 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

