Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF $AVLV Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVLV opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.67. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

