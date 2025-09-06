Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 205,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,654,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $423.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.38.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.20.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

