PharVision Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

PharVision Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries accounts for approximately 0.6% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $198.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.09 and its 200 day moving average is $159.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.14 and a 1 year high of $199.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $195.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

