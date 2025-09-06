PharVision Advisers LLC Sells 540 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

PharVision Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,936,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,567.12. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,498 shares of company stock worth $2,201,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $173.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $174.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.39.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

