Samlyn Capital LLC Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,221 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4,377.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SLNO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,928.56. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of -2.72. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

