Philosophy Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Evolent Health, Inc $EVH

Philosophy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443,976 shares during the quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Evolent Health worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 291.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5,036.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $9.61 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $444.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

