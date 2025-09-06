Sandler Capital Management Sells 94,224 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Sandler Capital Management cut its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 94,224 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8%

WMB stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.98 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

