Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes $7.32 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,323,000. East West Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.06% of East West Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 260.8% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 103,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,990 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 92.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,064,000 after acquiring an additional 420,013 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,270. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at $91,833,901.32. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,601 shares of company stock worth $6,543,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.9%

EWBC opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.