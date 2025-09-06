Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 70,688 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Samlyn Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,688 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for approximately 1.8% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 1.99% of Crocs worth $118,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $151.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,329.73. This trade represents a 26.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,971.68. This represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

