MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 84,107 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,107 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.13% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $48,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 515,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 144,495 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Zacks Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

