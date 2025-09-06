NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $26.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $210.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.57 and its 200 day moving average is $192.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

