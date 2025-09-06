NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 29,989 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,974,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 76,470 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

