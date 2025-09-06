MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 821,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,747 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $62,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,072,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 451,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,704,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 597,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after acquiring an additional 412,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 438,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 293,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $98.50. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,308.08. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

