CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 129.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,261,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,276,340 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $96,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 22.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.69 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

