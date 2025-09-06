Millennium Management LLC Has $131.88 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1,669.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,388 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $131,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.11.

CPT stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.81. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

