NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $23.30 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.92 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average is $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

