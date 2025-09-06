NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF $IBDQ

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,336 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $25,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2,962.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,217 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 963,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 429,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares during the period. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDQ opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.