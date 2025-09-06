Millennium Management LLC Has $104.56 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,566 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.42% of Fortive worth $104,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 181.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,669,000 after buying an additional 14,120,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,567,000 after buying an additional 4,382,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 96.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,781,000 after buying an additional 2,764,432 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,297,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,318,000 after purchasing an additional 720,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,691,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius Research raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

