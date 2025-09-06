NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

COWZ stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

